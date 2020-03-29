Fact check: A breakdown of false and misleading statements at Trump’s Rose Garden briefing

Politics

President Donald Trump has made numerous false and misleading statements at the near-daily White House coronavirus briefings.

Here is a fact check of his Sunday briefing in the Rose Garden, which we’ll update as we check additional items:

Trump falsely denied that he claimed governors from certain states are asking for equipment they don’t need. At Sunday’s briefing, PBS Newshour’s White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor asked the President whether he felt his comments and belief “that some of the equipment that governors are requesting they don’t actually need” would have an impact on the federal distribution of ventilators and other medical resources. As Alcindor attempted to finish her question, the President interjected, “I didn’t say that,” before going on to say it wouldn’t have an impact.

Facts First: He did say that. On March 26 during a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity, Trump said, “a lot of equipment’s being asked for that I don’t think they’ll need” specifically in reference to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and following a tirade against Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Trump later said he felt Cuomo was requesting an unnecessary number of ventilators. “I have a feeling that a lot of the numbers that are being said in some areas are just bigger than they are going to be,” Trump said. “I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators.”

When Alcindor noted that she was quoting from the President’s interview with Hannity, Trump said: “Take a look at my interview. What I want to do is if there is something wrong, we have to get to the bottom of it.”

Ammunition

Trump said, “I’ll never forget the day when a general came and said, ‘Sir’ — my first week in office — ‘we have no ammunition.’ ” He repeated this claim later in the briefing without citing the general, claiming that the US had “no ammunition” before he had taken action.

Facts First: Trump was exaggerating. We don’t know what a general might have told him in private, but it’s not true that the US had “no ammunition” at the beginning of his presidency. Rather, according to the public comments of military leaders, there was a shortfall in certain kinds of munitions, particularly precision-guided bombs, late in the Obama presidency and early in the Trump presidency. You can read a full fact check of Trump’s claims about munitions levels here.