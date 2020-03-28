Trump says he’s considering short-term quarantine of New York, New Jersey, parts of Connecticut

Politics

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he’s considering a short-term quarantine of New York state, New Jersey, and parts of Connecticut, as cases of coronavirus continue to rise.

“We’re thinking about certain things. Some people would like to see New York quarantined because it’s a hotspot. … We might not have to do it, but there’s a possibility that sometime today we’ll do a quarantine, short-term, two weeks on New York. Probably New Jersey, certain parts of Connecticut,” he told reporters as he departed the White House.

“I’d rather not do it, but maybe we need it,” the President said.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a news conference in his state that he spoke with Trump, but that the two had not discussed a quarantine for the state. Cuomo went on to say he didn’t know what such a quarantine would mean.

As of Saturday morning, New York had 519 reported deaths due to coronavirus and 4,635 reported cases — making it the state with the most reported cases in the US, according to CNN Health’s tally.

This is a breaking news story and has been updated.