Trump rails against GOP congressman who signaled support for forcing roll-call vote on coronavirus stimulus deal

Politics

President Donald Trump suggested that a Republican congressman be unseated for potentially jeopardizing the passage of the $2 trillion stimulus package, which will provide Americans economic relief amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an attack against a member of his own party, Trump called Rep. Thomas Massie a “third rate Grandstander” and claimed the Kentucky Republican “just wants the publicity” after threatening a roll-call vote, which would require members travel back to the US Capitol to vote in person.

Many members are scrambling Friday to return to Washington to vote on the bill since it remains a possibility that the bill may not pass by a voice vote, which allows fewer members to be present. Any member can request a roll-call vote. The House has already begun floor debate on the bill.

“He can’t stop it, only delay, which is both dangerous…& costly,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

He added, “WIN BACK HOUSE, but throw Massie out of Republican Party!”

The President also added that it was “HELL” dealing with Democrats to negotiate what went into the stimulus bill and that his administration had to “give up some stupid things in order to get the ‘big picture’ done.”

CNN has previously reported that members of both parties are furious with Massie for potentially thwarting a voice vote on the bill, since it puts them in the position to choose between traveling back to DC and risking their health or skipping the vote on the historic stimulus package.

Massie, who often breaks from GOP leadership, told a local radio station Thursday that he’s “having a really hard time” with the bill and did not appear concerned over lawmakers’ difficulties in returning to Washington.

CNN has reached out to Massie, who did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.