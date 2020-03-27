DC mayor says staff member died after testing positive for coronavirus

Politics

Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday that a member of her staff has died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

“A member of my team who worked in the office of legal counsel recently tested positive for Covid-19 and he passed away this morning,” Bowser said at a news conference.

“My prayers right now are with his family, his entire team and of course we will be supporting them during this very difficult time,” she added.

Bowser later identified the staffer as George Valentine, who was serving as the deputy director of the Mayor’s Office of Legal Counsel.

As of Friday, three people in Washington, DC, have died from the coronavirus and the nation’s capital has 267 confirmed cases, according to CNN’s tally.

