Pro-Biden group hires former aide to Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris as it gears up for general election fight

Politics

The super PAC supporting Joe Biden’s presidential candidacy has hired a former aide to Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris, the group announced Thursday.

Lily Adams, who served as communications director for Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign and a spokesperson for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential bid, is joining Unite the Country as its chief communications officer. The super PAC also is adding Jennifer Clyburn Reed, the daughter of influential South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, to its board of directors days after the group’s treasurer Larry Rasky, a longtime friend of Biden’s, passed away.

Visit CNN’s Election Center for full coverage of the 2020 race

“Dr. Reed’s leadership will prove invaluable as we continue to help Joe Biden build a national, diverse coalition that speaks to the needs of all Americans and will be key to success in November,” said Steve Schale, CEO of Unite the Country said. “We are very excited to have Lily on the team. She is a well-respected, veteran communications strategist who has held leadership roles on numerous high-profile races.”

The additions come as the super PAC is looking to expand its presence ahead of the Democratic National Convention and the likely match-up between Biden and President Donald Trump in the general election, with Schale saying the group is “turning our focus to the November fight.”

“For us that means both broadening the number of groups we’re working with in the larger democratic ecosystem and taking advantage of some of the talent that’s out there to help us become a stronger and more effective organization,” he said.

Unite the Country is one of several Democratic groups to release ads hitting President Trump on the handling of the global health crisis.

Earlier this week, the group released its first national television ad focused solely on Trump. The thirty-second TV ad criticizes his response to the coronavirus pandemic, with a narrator in the ad saying, “Crisis comes to every president. This one failed.”