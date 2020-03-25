US orders a 60-day freeze on overseas troop movements due to coronavirus pandemic

Politics

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper has signed an order freezing the movements of all US troops overseas for 60 days due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to three defense officials.

It means all US service members overseas or currently scheduled to deploy from the US will stay in their current locations for the next 60 days.

The freeze-in-place order will affect 90,000 expected scheduled deployments, including both troops scheduled to return home and troops scheduled to deploy overseas. There will be several exceptions including for naval vessels scheduled to return to the US.

This story is breaking and will be updated.