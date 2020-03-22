Cuomo pleads for federal government to nationalize effort to acquire medical supplies for coronavirus

Politics

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday said the federal government should nationalize the effort to acquire medical supplies for the coronavirus outbreak, saying that “states simply cannot manage this.”

“I think the federal government should order factories to manufacture masks, gowns, ventilators, the essential medical equipment that is going to make the difference between life and death,” Cuomo, a Democrat, said during a news conference in Albany, New York. “It’s not hard to make a mask or PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) equipment or a gown, but you need companies to do it.”

Cuomo said in some ways New York, the epicenter of the virus, is “savaging other states” in its rush to get supplies.

Cuomo talked about the price hikes for medical supplies on Sunday, explaining that a mask which normally costs .85 cents now costs $7. Ventilators that normally cost $16,000 are now $40,000, he said.

There are more than 26,000 confirmed cases of the virus in the US. New York has the most known cases in the country, with more than 12,000 confirmed in the state and more than 6,000 in New York City alone. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has declared New York a “major disaster” as cases continue to surge there.

