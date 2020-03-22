Congressman with coronavirus says he’s feeling better after hospitalization

Politics

Rep. Ben McAdams, one of two House members confirmed to have the novel coronavirus, said in a statement Sunday night that he’s feeling better after going to the hospital Friday night when he was experiencing “severe shortness of breath.”

The Utah Democrat said he is off oxygen now and expects to be released as soon as he is cleared by the doctors.

“I’m very grateful to the skilled hospital medical staff for their efficient and effective treatment, as well as their preparations,” he said. “My experience has shown me how critical it is to follow the advice of the CDC and the Utah Department of Health in order to stop the spread of this virus.”

News of McAdams’ hospitalization comes after he told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Friday he was “feeling about as sick as I’ve ever been” with the virus.

“It’s really labored breathing, I feel like I have a belt around my chest that’s really tight. When I cough, my muscles are so sore, so I just feel pain every time I cough, which is frequently,” he added. “I feel short of breath and I have a fever of about 102.”

When specifically asked whether he should be in a hospital Friday, McAdams said that he was being monitored by a doctor and shared some of the doctor’s insight.

“They said that right now, as long as it doesn’t get worse, I’m fine. That the seventh and eighth day are kind of the worst days of it,” he said, noting that he was currently on his seventh day with the virus.

McAdams also said that he was experiencing a loss of appetite — an issue when he needs fluids and is easily winded.

“I don’t have an appetite so I have to force myself to drink fluids, that’s something they told me to do,” he said. “But a lot of times when I eat or drink, I lose my breath again,” as well as “when I get up and walk, if I go downstairs or walk around.”

His case underscores the unique challenge facing lawmakers as they both grapple with how to contain the spread of coronavirus throughout the US and take steps to avoid spreading it within Congress.

At least 400 people have died due to the virus in the United States with the number of US cases topping 32,000 on Sunday.