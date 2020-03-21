California congressman in critical condition with pneumonia

Politics

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, a California Democrat, is hospitalized in critical condition for pneumonia after falling during a run, according to his office.

Betsy Arnold Marr, DeSaulnier’s chief of staff, said in a statement Saturday that the congressman tested negative for Covid-19 test.

Marr said DeSaulnier was admitted to the hospital on March 13 to treat complications from pneumonia stemming from a traumatic rib fracture that occurred after falling during a run.

“Unfortunately, Congressman DeSaulnier’s condition has deteriorated and he is in critical condition. The doctors are doing everything they can to care for the Congressman,” Marr said.

“Mark’s family and staff appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time,” Marr added.

DeSaulnier, 67, was elected to Congress in 2014. Before being elected to Congress, DeSaulnier served as a California state senator and assemblymember, according to his official biography.