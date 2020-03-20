Staff member in Vice President Mike Pence’s office tests positive for coronavirus

Politics

A staff member in Vice President Mike Pence’s office has tested positive for coronavirus, Pence’s spokesperson said Friday evening.

“‪This evening we were notified that a member of the Office of the Vice President tested positive for the Coronavirus. Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual,” said Katie Miller. “Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.