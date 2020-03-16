Vogue editor Anna Wintour announces her support for Joe Biden for president

Politics

Vogue editor-in-chief and noted Democratic bundler Anna Wintour announced she’s supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, praising his political experience as a crucial asset in light of President Donald Trump’s handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“I have been impressed with the wider field of Democratic candidates this primary season, but after Biden’s decisive victories on Super Tuesday, I, like so many Americans, made up my mind to rally behind the Vice President,” Wintour wrote in Vogue on Monday.

“He is unmistakably a man of character and has so many qualities that we are in desperately short supply of in Washington right now: decency, honor, compassion, trustworthiness, and best of all experience,” she added.

Wintour, who has held a three-decade-long career at the helm of Vogue, was previously a key bundler for 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. Wintour has often publicly discussed her distaste for Trump — once saying that he would never be invited back to the Met Gala — and has not included Melania Trump in Vogue since she became first lady.

Wintour pointed to the climate crisis as a key issue that she thought Biden’s experience rendered him best equipped to handle, adding a jab at Trump.

“We must choose a president who is ready to govern, who understands how to get results out of Congress, and who can set this country on a path to sustainability,” Wintour said. “And what a relief it will be to have a president who puts the well-being of others before his own, who doesn’t constantly think of himself first.”

Wintour highlighted Biden’s promise during the CNN-Univision debate on Sunday to choose a woman as his running mate, adding, “I am confident she will be qualified and equipped with the experience that Biden knows — as well as anyone — is required for the job. Election day cannot come soon enough.”

Wintour also commented on Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, lambasting the administration as “unforgivably slow to provide testing, and to mobilize treatment to all who will need it.”

“I, like so many of us, have been appalled by how he has responded to the pandemic — the optimistic and fact-free assurances that all will be fine, the chaotic implementation of travel bans and claims about a ‘foreign virus,’ the narcissistic ease with which he has passed blame to others, his dishonesty with the American people, and worst of all, his shocking lack of empathy and compassion for those who are suffering and fearful,” she wrote.

“These weeks have been a reminder — as if we needed a reminder — that America must choose a new president,” Wintour added.