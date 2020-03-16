READ: White House announces new guidelines to prevent coronavirus spread
President Donald Trump announced new guidelines to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, including advising the public to avoid groups of more than 10 and staying away from bars and restaurant.
Read the full guidelines here:
And Trump has just announced that the Coronavirus is NOT under control!!!
Only a couple of hours ago, he was touting how well they have it under control. Clearly he doesn’t have a clue about what’s really happening. But what else is new… 🙄