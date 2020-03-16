Ohio governor recommends delaying Tuesday’s primary until June amid coronavirus pandemic

Politics

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Monday that he is recommending moving the state’s primary election slated to take place on Tuesday to June over fears around the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“It is clear that tomorrow’s in person voting does not conform, and cannot conform with these CDC guidelines. We cannot conduct this election tomorrow, the in-person voting for 13 hours tomorrow, and conform to these guidelines,” DeWine said.

“We should not be in a situation where the votes of these individuals, who are conflicted, are suppressed. It is therefore my recommendation after talking with the secretary of state, talking with the attorney general, talking with the lieutenant governor, that voting be extended until June 2. That no in-person voting occur today, but rather that in-person voting occur on June 2, but between now and then that absentee ballot voting be permitted.”

DeWine, though, says he does not have the power to postpone the primary unilaterally and will now go to court to request the delay.

The move is a complicated one for Ohio officials, as voters have already started voting in the state where 136 pledged delegates are at stake.

The spread of the coronavirus has effectively stopped in-person campaigning in the Democratic primary, forcing former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to cancel rallies and town halls. It has also had significant implications on down ballot races.

