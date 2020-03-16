Here are the states that postponed their primaries due to coronavirus

Politics

Multiple states have postponed their primaries due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has significantly altered the daily lives of Americans.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday recommended that no gatherings with 50 people or more take place for the next eight weeks to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. The next day, the White House advised all Americans to avoid groups of more than 10 and urged older people to stay at home altogether in a set of new guidelines.

This has affected some state’s plans for their primary and caucuses. Here are the states changing their plans due to coronavirus:

Louisiana

Louisiana was the first state to postpone its presidential primary. It was moved from April 4 to June 20.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, said Friday he would sign an executive order later that day that would postpone the state’s upcoming elections, including its presidential primary.

“The reasons include taking into account the older age of the majority of precinct volunteers and workers, and the need to reduce public contact, and also to allow maximum participation by all voters, regardless of their age and their health conditions,” Edwards said at a news conference in New Orleans.

Georgia

Georgia moved its primary from March 24 to May 19.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement on Saturday that coronavirus has increased the risks to voters and poll workers with in-person voting.

“Governor (Brian) Kemp has declared a public health emergency. President (Donald) Trump has declared a national emergency,” Raffensperger said. “Events are moving rapidly and my highest priority is protecting the health of our poll workers, their families, and the community at large.”

Kentucky

Kentucky moved its primary from May 19 to June 23.

Secretary of State Michael Adams said Monday the state’s primary election would be postponed.

“Today, Governor (Andy) Beshear and I agreed to delay the primary election originally scheduled for May 19 to June 23,” Adams said in a video posted to Twitter.

This story will be updated as additional postponements are announced.