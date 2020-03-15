Lindsey Graham says he tested negative for coronavirus

Politics

Sen. Lindsey Graham announced Sunday night that he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

“I’m very grateful and like everyone else will follow the best practices to stay negative,” the South Carolina Republican said on Twitter. “I look forward to getting back to work with my Senate colleagues and President Trump to contain this virus and stabilize our economy … Thank you very much for all the prayers and well wishes!”

The announcement comes after Graham entered self-quarantine after potentially coming into contact with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s spokesperson, Fabio Wajngarten, who did test positive for the virus.

Graham’s office described the move as a “a precautionary measure” and said that Graham will “continue to work from home.”

It’s unclear how Graham was able to be tested as testing shortages abound across the country and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention only recommends those who are exhibiting symptoms to be tested.

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida also received a test for the virus, without showing any symptoms, after he came into contact with someone who tested positive after attending CPAC and later interacted with President Donald Trump.

