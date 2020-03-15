How to watch tonight’s Democratic debate

Politics

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will face off Sunday night in the first one-on-one debate of the 2020 presidential primary. Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the debate will have no audience, and in accordance with CDC guidelines, their podiums will be 6 feet apart. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the CNN-Univision debate.

What time is the debate?

The debate will air live at 8 p.m. ET from CNN’s studio in Washington, DC.

How can I watch the debate on TV and online?

The debate will air exclusively live on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International and Univision.

It will stream live in its entirety, without requiring log-in to a cable provider, on CNN.com’s homepage, across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV, as well as Univision’s digital properties.

If I miss the debate Sunday night, can I watch it the next day?

Yes. The full debate will be available exclusively the day following its airing on demand via cable/satellite systems, on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and tablets, and via CNNgo OTT apps), and CNN mobile apps on iOS and Android.

Who is debating?

Biden and Sanders will debate. In accordance with CDC guidelines, their podiums will be placed 6 feet apart.

Who is moderating?

CNN’s Dana Bash and Jake Tapper and Univision’s Ilia Calderón will moderate.

How was the stage decided?

To make the March 15 debate stage, candidates needed to have been allocated at least 20% of the total number of pledged delegates allocated across all of the following contests: Alabama, American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Democrats Abroad, Guam, Idaho, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont and Washington. The allocations need to have been made by by 9 a.m. ET on March 15.

The total delegate allocation was determined by adding together all of the delegates allocated to candidates by CNN or the Associated Press, according to the Democratic National Committee. The number of delegates needed to qualify for the debate was determined by multiplying the total delegate allocation by 0.20 and rounding the result to the nearest whole number.

The candidates’ delegate percentage was calculated by dividing the number of pledged delegates allocated to them by CNN or AP by the total delegate allocation and rounding the result to the nearest whole number.

Who did not make the debate stage?

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, the only other Democratic candidate still running for president, did not qualify for the debate stage. Gabbard has won a total of two delegates from the nominating contests.

What happened at the last debate?

The last debate took place before the South Carolina primary and the Super Tuesday contests. At the time, the candidates were attempting to knock Sanders off the course of claiming the party’s nomination. Many candidates have dropped out since then, and Biden has since taken the delegate lead in the race, after picking up wins in South Carolina and key Super Tuesday states.