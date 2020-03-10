Trump endorses Tuberville over Jeff Sessions ahead of Alabama runoff

Politics

President Donald Trump on Tuesday night endorsed the opponent of former Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the Alabama US Senate runoff election after holding his fire before the Republican primary last week.

“Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville) is running for the U.S. Senate from the Great State of Alabama,” Trump said in a pair of tweets. “Tommy was a terrific head football coach at Auburn University. He is a REAL LEADER who will never let MAGA/KAG, or our Country, down! Tommy will protect your Second Amendment….

“….(which is under siege), is strong on Crime and the Border, and truly LOVES our Military and our Vets. He will be a great Senator for the people of Alabama. Coach Tommy Tuberville, a winner, has my Complete and Total Endorsement. I love Alabama!”

This story is breaking and will be updated.