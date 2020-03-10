Lawmakers say deal is ‘close’ on surveillance law changes

Politics

Congress is on the cusp of striking a bipartisan deal on changes to a national security surveillance law ahead of a Sunday deadline when three of the law’s authorities will lapse, according to lawmakers and aides.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told Democrats on Tuesday morning that the House could vote as soon as this week on a bill to reauthorize the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA, according to Rep. David Cicilline, a Rhode Island Democrat in House leadership.

And House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy also expressed optimism to striking a deal this week, saying Republican had “good negotiations over the weekend” with Democratic and Republican members who are pushing for reforms to the law.

“Hopefully we can get that done today and vote by the end of the week,” McCarthy said.

Passing a re-authorization of the three authorities that lapse on Sunday has been a tricky endeavor for Congress thanks to divisions in both parties over the law.

Among Democrats, liberals have been pushing for greater civil liberties protections in the FISA law, and Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California scuttled an earlier vote on the bill in the House Judiciary Committee when she proposed amendments that would have likely sunk the overall bill.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat, said Tuesday he’s now on board with what’s being proposed on FISA, a signal that progress has been made, as Nadler was pessimistic last week that an agreement could be struck.

He suggested the Judiciary Committee could vote on the FISA agreement as soon as Wednesday.

“I think we’re very close,” Nadler said, adding he thought the House could pass a deal “very quickly.”

For Republicans, the FBI’s FISA warrant for former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page has been a flashpoint to change the law, after the Justice Department inspector general detailed numerous problems with the warrants and their renewals.

While the expiring authorities are unrelated to the issues outlined by the inspector general with the warrants and the FISA courts, President Donald Trump and his closest allies have pushed for an overhaul of the law putting them at odds with Senate Republican leaders.

After lawmakers met at the White House with Trump and Attorney General William Barr last week, Barr met Monday evening with McCarthy and other House Republicans.

Rep. Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican and vocal critic of the FBI’s FISA warrants for Page, said also they were close to a deal.

“I think we’re close,” Jordan said after McCarthy’s office Monday evening. “We’re still trying to get the final legislation, so we’ll see.”

There are some signs a deal still may not materialize. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Washington Democrat who has worked with Lofgren to push for civil liberties protections, said she was concerned about new language emerging in the negotiations.

“I had thought that we were at an agreement, but it appears we may not because there’s no language that I have not seen,” Jayapal told reporters. “So I don’t know where we’re going to be on that.”

If Congress can’t strike a deal — which the Senate would also have to approve this week ahead of Sunday’s deadline — another short-term extension could be approved to keep the surveillance authorities from lapsing.

But that’s no sure thing: In 2015, GOP Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, a fierce opponent of FISA, delayed the Senate’s vote to reauthorize the provisions, causing them to briefly expire.

Lawmakers said the focus on coronavirus, and the prospect that next week’s congressional recess could get extended, could factor into Congress agreeing to a short-term extension.

“That may need to be the case,” Jayapal said. “I’ve said from the very beginning that I don’t want another extension. We should be able to agree on this now. Obviously, coronavirus has changed the schedule quite a bit.”