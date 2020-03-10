How to watch Tuesday’s primaries and caucuses

Politics

Six states are holding primaries and caucuses on Tuesday. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch CNN’s coverage.

Which states vote on Tuesday?

Primaries are being held in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and Washington, and the North Dakota Democratic caucuses are also taking place the same day.

Here’s a state breakdown of delegates, poll times and 2016 results:

Idaho

Democratic delegates at stake: 20

Republican delegates at stake: 32

Polls open between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. ET and close at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET.

2016 contest winners: Bernie Sanders won the Democratic caucuses, and Ted Cruz won the Republican primary

Michigan

Democratic delegates at stake: 125

Republican delegates at stake: 73

Polls open at 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. ET and close at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET.

2016 contest winners: Bernie Sanders won the Democratic primary and Donald Trump won the Republican primary

Mississippi

Democratic delegates at stake: 36

Republican delegates at stake: 40

Polls open at 8 a.m. ET and close at 8 p.m. ET

2016 contest winners: Hillary Clinton won the Democratic primary and Donald Trump won the Republican primary

Missouri

Democratic delegates at stake: 68

Republican delegates at stake: 54

Polls open at 7 a.m. ET and close at 8 p.m. ET.

2016 contest winners: Hillary Clinton won the Democratic primary and Donald Trump won the Republican primary

North Dakota

Democratic delegates at stake: 14

Republican delegates at stake: 29

Polls open at 12 p.m. ET and close at 8 p.m. ET

2016 contest winners: Bernie Sanders won the Democratic caucuses, and a majority of Republican unbound delegates supported Ted Cruz

Washington

Democratic delegates at stake: 89

Republican delegates at stake: 43

There are vote-by-mail and in-person voting options available, and polls close at 11 p.m. ET

2016 contests: Bernie Sanders won the Democratic caucuses and Donald Trump won the Republican primary

When does CNN’s Election Day coverage start?

CNN’s special coverage will start at 4 p.m. ET and will air on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español.

