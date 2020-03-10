Exit polls show Democratic primary voters trust Biden more than Sanders in a crisis

Politics

As the US faces a growing coronavirus outbreak, preliminary findings from CNN exit polls conducted in Tuesday’s primary states show that Democratic voters trust former Vice President Joe Biden more than Sen. Bernie Sanders to handle a major crisis.

Roughly half of Democratic primary voters in Michigan as well as in Washington state said they trust Biden most among the Democratic candidates to handle a major crisis.

In Michigan, where the exit poll reflects only those who voted on Election Day, about a third say they trust Sanders most to handle a crisis.

In Missouri, preliminary exit poll results show Biden’s edge on this measure is wider: About 6 in 10 say they trust him most to handle a major crisis, while about a quarter named Sanders.

In Washington, where voting is by mail and many ballots were cast before the field of candidates winnowed over the past week, about a quarter chose Sanders and roughly 1 in 5 chose Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who dropped out of the race on Friday.

In Washington, where there has been a concentration of coronavirus cases, more than 8 in 10 Democratic primary voters said they were at least somewhat concerned about the effects of the outbreak, including nearly 4 in 10 who said they were “very concerned.”

Older voters there were more apt to be concerned than younger ones, with a narrow majority of those age 65 and older saying they are “very concerned” about it, compared with just 1 in 5 of those under age 45.

As in other states, early exit poll results from Democratic voters in Tuesday’s primary states showed majorities were looking for a candidate with a strong chance of beating President Donald Trump over one who shares their views on the issues.

More primary voters in Washington, where around 7 in 10 said they were seeking a candidate who could defeat Trump, felt that way than in any state that’s held a nominating contest so far. In Michigan and in Missouri, just under 6 in 10 said they prioritized picking a candidate with a good chance to win.

The figure in Washington is similar to the share who said the same in Colorado and California. The Michigan and Missouri numbers, however, are slightly below similar states that voted on Super Tuesday, such as Minnesota, where 65% felt that way.

Voters in Mississippi were least likely to say that they were angry about the Trump administration — only about half said they felt that way, similar to the share who felt that way in Alabama, which held its primary last week.

Washington voters also said they were angry about the Trump administration, with more than 8 in 10 saying they felt that way. That’s the highest level recorded in Democratic primary exit polls this cycle.

In Michigan and Missouri, about two-thirds said they were angry — again, slightly lower than in Minnesota.

CNN exit polls were conducted by Edison Research for the National Election Pool in four states voting on March 10. Results are based on interviews conducted throughout the day with randomly selected Democratic primary voters at voting locations in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi. Results in these states are reflective only of those who cast ballots on election day. In Washington, a telephone poll was conducted to interview those who vote by mail.

The margin of error for results based on the full sample is plus or minus 4 points in Michigan, Missouri and Washington and plus or minus 5 points in Mississippi.

