What’s next for Elizabeth Warren?

Now that Sen. Elizabeth Warren has left the presidential race, what the Massachusetts Democrat does next isn’t entirely clear.

The obvious question, post-shuttered campaign, is whether she will endorse Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden, giving a major boost to either candidate in building a winning coalition ahead of the convention and the general election itself. But Warren’s made clear she wants space to make her decision, and that decision could include making no endorsement at all.

Staying out of a contentious primary is par for Warren’s course. She refused to take a side in 2016 until Clinton won an insurmountable delegate lead (and Warren actually never revealed who she voted for in Massachusetts’ 2016 presidential primary).

That reticence frustrated some — and increased speculation about a potential VP pick. That speculation was so rampant that Rep. Joe Kennedy III of Massachusetts publicly stated he’d be open to running for Warren’s Senate seat if she were tapped for the veep slot. We now know Warren was seriously vetted for Clinton’s VP pick, and Warren said last summer that she would have accepted the role if it had been offered.

Warren told Rachel Maddow on Thursday night that she’s not thinking about becoming vice president right now. “The job of senator is a good job; the job of teacher is a good job,” she said, adding that she still had “teaching dreams” for years after becoming a senator.

Despite that, look for there to be more speculation around Warren as a possible VP pick, plus other Cabinet-level spots, considering her experience in establishing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau during the Obama administration.

Even if Warren steers clear of any sort of involvement with the presidential race, she still has a day job. Warren won reelection in 2018 and is set to serve in the Senate until her term is up in 2024. She told me back in 2018 that she’d serve out her full Senate term if reelected.

On the trail, Warren would make pinky promises with little girls, telling them she was running for president because “‘that’s what girls do’ and we pinky promise so they’ll remember.” Perhaps her message to those young supporters after dropping out this week offers some insight:

“One of the hardest parts of this is all those pinky promises, and all those little girls who are going to have to wait four more years. That’s going to be hard,” Warren said Thursday.

The Point : We don’t know what Warren will do next, from serving as VP to senator to returning to teaching, but she certainly has options.

