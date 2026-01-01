A New Year’s party in an upscale Swiss ski resort turned deadly. Here’s what we know



By Martin Goillandeau, Laura Sharman, Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

(CNN) — New Year celebrations turned to tragedy in Switzerland on Thursday, with dozens of people presumed dead and around 100 others injured in a fire at an Alpine ski resort, police have said.

Authorities said the blaze broke out in the early hours of New Year’s Day at Le Constellation lounge bar in Crans-Montana, one of Switzerland’s most exclusive locales.

Here’s what we know.

What happened?

Gaetan Lathion, spokesperson for police in the canton of Valais, said the “fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. at Le Constellation lounge bar in Crans-Montana.” He said about 100 people were inside the venue at the time.

The bar lies at the very heart of the Crans-Montana luxury ski resort, just a short walk from the bottom station of the lift that takes skiers up into the mountains. It has a capacity of 300 people, with terrace space for 40, according to its website.

The devastating fire that ripped through the crowded venue caused what witnesses initially described as an “explosion,” a state council member said Thursday.

“Witness accounts and investigation show that it was the fire that caused the air in the venue to burst into flames,” Valais State Council member Stephane Ganzer said alongside officials during a press briefing Thursday morning.

Ganzer, identified as a former firefighter, said: “The fire spread and, as it developed, caused a widespread explosion.”

Large crews from the emergency services immediately responded. Operations are still ongoing and the area has been closed off, with a no-fly zone in place over Crans-Montana, police said.

How many people lost their lives?

Swiss authorities have not yet given an exact number for those killed, saying it was “too early.” Police said in the press briefing Thursday that “dozens” were presumed dead and that the victims were likely of different nationalities.

Italy’s foreign ministry said approximately 40 people died in the blaze, citing Swiss police. The foreign ministry added in a statement that the victims could not be immediately identified due to severe burns.

While the investigation is in its early stages, police have ruled out a terror attack, saying the tragedy is being treated as a fire. Meanwhile, a state of emergency has been declared by the State Council of Valais.

State Council president Mathias Reynard described how the New Year’s Eve celebration became a “nightmare” as the incident unfolded, speaking during a joint press conference.

“This event, which should have been a moment of celebration and togetherness, turned into a nightmare. A tragic event that gravely injured and took the lives of a number of people,” he said.

Where is Crans-Montana?

The Crans-Montana resort is popular with foreign tourists. According to its official website, it welcomes around 3 million visitors a year, with roughly a fifth coming from abroad – most from France, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States.

It is famed for its year-round sunshine, which it owes to its position on a south-facing plateau in the Rhone Valley. The area – 1,500 meters above sea level – offers sweeping Alpine vistas stretching from the Matterhorn to Mont Blanc, one of Europe’s highest peaks.

Tourists are drawn by its understated glamor, with high-end shopping and fine dining as well as extensive ski slopes and a lively apres-ski scene.

With a small population of around 15,000, the area is said to have a close-knit community as well as being a low-key place for celebrities to go skiing, golfing and dining.

Crans-Montana also has a lengthy history as an important stop on the professional skiing circuit. The resort was the site of the 1987 FIS World Alpine Skiing Championships, which famously introduced the super-G discipline to the world championships, and is set to host the 2027 world championships in February of next year. Crans-Montana is also a prominent fixture in the annual alpine skiing World Cup for both men and women.

For golf fans, it is the home of the annual Omega European Masters golf tournament on the DP World Tour (formerly known as the European Tour), which famously played host to Michelle Wie becoming the first woman to compete on the men’s European Tour in 2006.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

