Aid Afghanistan earthquake victims
By Jennifer Johnson, CNN
(CNN) — A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan on August 31, killing at least 2,200 people and injuring thousands.
The mountainous communities in the war-ravaged nation already face hunger and economic crises.
Rescue operations are underway and charities are on the ground providing food, medicine and shelter. You can make a difference by clicking HERE or donating with the form below.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.