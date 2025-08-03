Four bodies found in Chilean copper mine as search continues for missing worker

By Cristopher Ulloa, Veronica Calderon and Gerardo Lemos, CNN

(CNN) — Four of the five workers trapped in a Chilean copper mine that partially collapsed this week have been found dead, authorities said Sunday, as rescue workers continue their search for the remaining miner trapped in the debris.

One worker died on Thursday at El Teniente, one of the world’s largest copper mines, which left five others trapped under a significant amount of debris.

The deadly incident happened after a shaft collapsed following an earthquake, according to Codelco, the state-run firm that operates the mine.

The National Seismological Center of the University of Chile recorded a 4.3 magnitude earthquake in the area around the mine on Thursday. The quake and subsequent collapse left nine additional people injured, Codelco said.

Andrés Music, the general manager of the mine, expressed his condolences in a Saturday statement, saying that they would work with authorities to help the search.

“We know that this news hits hard for the families of our colleagues and for our entire mining community,” Music said.

“We are going to keep working with all our strength and hope, but now with greater care, which could mean slower progress,” he added.

Codelco named Gonzalo Núñez Caroca, whose body was retrieved from the mine on Saturday, as one of the victims. The three men who were found on Sunday have yet to be identified.

On Friday, Codelco CEO Rubén Alvarado warned that “the first 48 hours are fundamental” to finding the men alive.

He added that 20 meters (65 feet) of debris in the mine tunnel needed to be removed by rescue workers to reach where they believe the remaining men were trapped.

El Teniente, in central Chile’s O’Higgins region, is the largest copper deposit in the world, according to data from the company. The shaft collapse has forced a halt in operations.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric said in a Friday statement on X that his government would do “everything in (its) power” to find the missing miners. “I have instructed the Minister of Mining, Aurora Williams, to be in the area to coordinate all necessary actions on the ground,” he wrote.

At a press conference on Saturday, Boric extended his condolences to the family of Paulo Marín Tapia, who died in the collapse, and said he is in contact with the loved ones of the five trapped workers.

As the hours pass, the anguish of the families and their fellow miners has increased.

“Hope dies last,” said Edgar Rodrigo Quesada, a miner and former union leader. He explained to CNN that while there is a shelter within the tunnel in case of a collapse, it isn’t close to where they believe the miners were. It’s uncertain if they made it in time.

“I just pray to God that my coworkers are okay,” Quesada said. “What I can tell you, honestly, is that the shelter is very far from where the collapse happened.”

“We have hope that they will be rescued alive,” Abelardo Céspedes, a miner at the site, told CNN.

“We just found out that one co-worker was not lucky enough to make it out alive, but we trust a lot in God, we are very faithful, and maybe God will work a miracle and bring them out alive. That’s the hope we all have.”

The Chilean prosecutor’s office has already launched an investigation into the collapse. Codelco reported that it is also investigating the cause.

Music, the mine’s general manager, stressed that the accident was not caused by the use of explosives.

“We are making every effort to rescue these workers,” Music said.

