Peter Phillips, grandson of late Queen Elizabeth II, is engaged

(CNN) — Peter Phillips, the son of Britain’s Princess Anne and eldest grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth II, announced his engagement to nurse Harriet Sperling on Friday.

“Mr Peter Phillips, the son of HRH The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips and Ms Harriet Sperling, daughter of the late Mr Rupert Sanders and Mrs Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, have today confirmed their official engagement,” the couple’s spokesperson told CNN in a statement.

“Both families were informed jointly of the announcement and were delighted with the wonderful news of their engagement. Their Majesties The King and Queen, The Prince and Princess of Wales have been informed of the announcement.

“No date has officially been set for the wedding,” the statement added.

The couple first announced their engagement with a photo shoot in UK celebrity magazine Hello!, in which they were pictured in a field, with Sperling’s ring prominent.

They have been a couple since at least May 2024, when they were pictured together at the Badminton Horse Trials alongside Phillips’ daughters and Queen Camilla.

Sperling is a pediatric nurse for Britain’s National Health Service and a freelance writer, according to an online biography attached to an article she wrote for Christian magazine Woman Alive last year.

Phillips, 47, was previously married to Canadian-born Autumn Kelly with whom he shares two daughters – Savannah, 14, and Isla, 13. They announced their “amicable” divorce and decision to share custody of their children in 2020.

