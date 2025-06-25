Trump’s state visit to the UK to take place this year, says Buckingham Palace

By Max Foster and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

London (CNN) — The United Kingdom will host Donald Trump for a state visit this year, but King Charles and the US president won’t be able to meet informally over the summer due to their busy diaries, CNN understands.

The “Manu Regia” – a formal invitation signed by the British monarch – was hand delivered to the White House by representatives of the British embassy in Washington last week.

Charles, 76, had initially suggested in a letter delivered to Trump in the Oval Office in February by the UK prime minister that the pair could first meet in Scotland at Dumfries House or Balmoral ahead of the grand official visit. However, it would seem that scheduling challenges have taken that option off the table.

It has been said that the logistical reasons preventing the private meeting from taking place before the state visit were entirely understood and appreciated by all parties.

“His Majesty has known President Trump for many years and looks forward to hosting him and the First Lady later this year,” a palace aide told CNN.

The palace’s confirmation of the upcoming trip means that formal planning for Trump’s state visit is now underway.

The exact dates have not yet been announced but September is being touted by many as most likely.

The late Queen Elizabeth II previously hosted Trump for a three-day state visit to the UK in 2019 during his first term in office.

Generally, second-term presidents are offered lunch or tea with the monarch at Windsor Castle. That was the case for Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush. But the offer of an “unprecedented” second state visit was extended on the king’s behalf by Keir Starmer during a visit to DC four months ago, which Trump enthusiastically accepted.

