Visualizing US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran and retaliation in maps

(CNN) — A fragile ceasefire is in place between Israel and Iran following days of missile exchanges between the two countries and a targeted attack by the United States on three Iranian nuclear facilities.

The US entered the Israel-Iran conflict Saturday, striking the Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan nuclear facilities in Iran. Iran has since retaliated, targeting the US Al Udeid Air Base on Monday in Qatar, though Qatar’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses “successfully” intercepted the attack. President Donald Trump had weighed involvement in the conflict following Israel’s unprecedented strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and other military sites earlier in the month, which triggered a dayslong exchange of attacks between the two countries.

The US operation began with the B-2 bombers launching from Missouri on an 18-hour journey that was the planes’ longest mission in more than two decades, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said at a Sunday morning Pentagon briefing.

At least 606 people have been killed in Iran since hostilities with Israel began, according to the country’s health ministry on Tuesday. Meanwhile, 28 people had been killed in Israel as of Tuesday, according to the Israeli prime minister’s office.

Iran had fired approximately 500 ballistic missiles and 1,000 drones at Israel since the conflict between the two countries began June 13, according to the Israeli prime minister’s office on June 23.

Damage assessments

Although Iran maintains that its nuclear program is for peaceful energy purposes, Israel has long seen it as a threat. Israeli strikes have targeted and hit the same three Iranian nuclear facilities that the US targeted — Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow.

But early US intelligence suggests those US military strikes did not destroy the core components of the country’s nuclear program and likely only set it back by months, according to four people briefed on the assessment who talked exclusively to CNN. The damage was severe but largely restricted to above-ground structures, the sources told CNN.

The Natanz nuclear facility is Iran’s largest uranium enrichment facility and “the heart of Iran’s ballistic missiles program,” according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Damage to above-ground structures and craters above underground facilities were visible in satellite imagery taken on June 22 after both Israeli and US strikes.

There were damaged structures to the exterior of Isfahan, seen in this satellite image from Monday.

The Fordow facility near Qom, south of Tehran is deep underground and houses advanced centrifuges used to enrich uranium up to high grades of purity.

Satellite imagery taken at Fordow after US strikes showed visible exterior damage.

The US strikes on Fordow and Natanz included the use of the US’ 30,000-pound bunker buster bombs to attempt to take out the underground infrastructures.

Impacted infrastructure from Israeli strikes also includes missile facilities in Kermanshah, Shiraz and Bid Kaneh, according to satellite company Maxar – all in different areas of Iran. Satellite images show destroyed or damaged buildings and vehicle tunnels in Kermanshah, but no buildings appear to have been destroyed in Shiraz.

