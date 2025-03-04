Pope Francis had two episodes of ‘acute respiratory failure’ but is alert and resting, says Vatican

By Antonia Mortensen, Christopher Lamb and Hira Humayun, CNN

(CNN) — Pope Francis is being treated with supplemental oxygen to assist him with breathing, the Vatican said Tuesday, a day after he suffered two episodes of acute respiratory failure.

Francis is currently receiving oxygen again via a nasal tube, the Vatican said. On Monday, the pope was given an oxygen mask to help with his breathing after he underwent two bronchoscopies.

The 88-year-old pontiff is “not out of danger,” the Vatican said, adding that his condition remains “complex.”

Francis is awake and resting and does not have any planned visits, a Vatican source told CNN.

Monday’s episodes were caused by “significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus” and a consequent narrowing of the airways, the Vatican said.

On Monday, doctors removed a buildup of secretions during the bronchoscopies and gave Francis an oxygen mask to help with his breathing, according to the Vatican.

Throughout the day, the pontiff remained alert and cooperative, the Vatican said.

“It was a complicated afternoon,” Vatican sources said Monday evening.

“The accumulation of the mucus is a result of the pneumonia and that causes coughing and spasm as the bronchi try to expel the mucus as it irritates them,” the sources said.

Dr. Theodore Iwashyna, professor of pulmonary and critical care medicine at Johns Hopkins University told CNN that a bronchoscopy is a moderately invasive procedure, and that “it is not good” to need two bronchoscopies within a short period of time to manage secretions.

“In a person that’s quite ill and requiring non-invasive ventilatory support, you would usually need to have a good reason to do it,” Iwashyna said, adding that mucus buildup is not a positive sign in a patient with pneumonia.

“As your pneumonia gets better you’ll produce less mucus. Sometimes as your pneumonia gets better you finally get strong enough to cough it up,” he said.

The Vatican sources said Monday that Francis’ blood tests remain the same and his prognosis remains “reserved.”

Dr. Jeremy Faust, a Boston-based emergency physician told CNN the “non-invasive mechanical ventilation” that Vatican sources said was a mask, is meant to help deliver oxygen with a little bit of pressure.

“Non-invasive ventilation would be the step you would take before putting a patient on a mechanical ventilator with sedation and a breathing tube in their windpipe,” Faust said.

Such non-invasive treatment, Faust said, could be because a patient does not need or want to be intubated.

“The two reasons to use noninvasive ventilation is either that you’re not yet at the point where intubation and sedation are needed, or you are, but the patient has made it clear that they would not want that – which is a very reasonable thing to do if you’re an older person with a lot of medical problems and you don’t want to die on machines.”

In a previous update on Monday morning, Vatican said the pope “rested well” throughout the night and sources said he was receiving high flows of oxygen through nose cannulas.

Crucial next few days

Pope Francis has been hospitalized at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital since mid-February, where he has been battling double pneumonia. On Friday, he had a sudden respiratory episode, which required him to receive an oxygen mask. His current hospitalization is his fourth – and now longest – stay since he became pope in 2013.

The Vatican has been releasing twice daily updates on the pope’s health.

The pontiff has suffered from lung-related issues for much of his life. As a young man, he suffered from severe pneumonia and had part of one lung removed.

On Sunday, Vatican sources said the “picture is still complex” and that the “risk of crisis” remains.

The coming days will be critical in determining whether Pope Francis can recover, a pulmonary care physician told CNN on Monday.

Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos, pulmonary and critical care medicine physician at Johns Hopkins, told CNN the coming 10 to 11 days will be crucial in determining whether Francis can recover. He said patients of the pontiff’s age and condition would normally need a month in hospital, and should the pope recover, he would need a month of convalescence for every week spent in hospital.

Galiatsatos, who said his assessment was limited by not being involved directly in treating Francis said, “either he stabilizes, or he runs out of physiological reserves.”

“His condition is a little like having a fire in your house. You can put the fire out, but the question is how much damage has been done,” the physician told CNN.

Francis’ cousin Carla Rabezzana told CNN Monday that the family is worried about him.

Rabezzana said the family has not been in touch with Francis but receives updates through the news. The last phone call the family had with the pope was on Christmas, she said.

“Knowing him, he faces everything with great courage and serenity,” she said, adding: “He’s a calm and wise man.”

On Monday night, Cardinal Robert Prevost led a rosary for the pontiff at St. Peter’s Square, in Vatican City. Bishops, nuns and hundreds of people have been gathering there each evening to say prayers for the pope’s recovery.

Francis’ schedule has been cleared to accommodate his intensive medical treatment. He did not lead the Angelus prayer on Sunday, for the third week in a row.

He also will not lead the Ash Wednesday service, which marks the start of Lent, a 40-day period of prayer, repentance and fasting for many Christians, for only the second time in his papacy, according to the Vatican. A cardinal is expected to lead the service instead.

Antonia Lehnert contributed to this report.

