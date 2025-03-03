Pope Francis had two episodes of ‘acute respiratory failure’ but is alert and resting, says Vatican

By Antonia Mortensen and Christopher Lamb, CNN

(CNN) — Pope Francis experienced “two episodes of acute respiratory failure,” the Vatican said Monday, marking the latest in a series of medical crises the 88-year-old pontiff has endured since he was first hospitalized last month.

Monday’s episodes were caused by “significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus” and a consequent narrowing of the airways, the Vatican said.

Earlier in the day, the pope underwent two bronchoscopies and doctors removed a buildup of secretions.

In the afternoon, Francis was given an oxygen mask to help with his breathing, according to the Vatican.

Throughout, the pontiff remained alert and cooperative, the Vatican said.

“It was a complicated afternoon,” Vatican sources said, adding that the acute respiratory crisis, which lasted for part of the afternoon, is now over, and that the pope is now resting.

“The accumulation of the mucus is a result of the pneumonia and that causes coughing and spasm as the bronchi try to expel the mucus as it irritates them,” the sources said.

The sources added that Francis’ blood tests remain the same and his prognosis remains “reserved.”

In a previous update on Monday morning, Vatican said the pope “rested well” throughout the night and sources said he was receiving high flows of oxygen through nose cannulas.

Pope Francis has been hospitalized at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital since mid-February, where he has been battling double pneumonia. On Friday, he had a sudden respiratory episode, which required him to receive an oxygen mask. His current hospitalization is his fourth – and now longest – stay since he became pope in 2013.

The Vatican has been releasing twice daily updates on the pope’s health.

The pontiff has suffered from lung-related issues for much of his life. As a young man, he suffered from severe pneumonia and had part of one lung removed.

On Sunday, Vatican sources said the “picture is still complex” and that the “risk of crisis” remains.

Francis’ cousin Carla Rabezzana told CNN Monday that the family is worried about him.

Rabezzana said the family has not been in touch with Francis but receives updates through the news. The last phone call the family had with the pope was on Christmas, she said.

Francis’ schedule has been cleared to accommodate his intensive medical treatment. He did not lead the Angelus prayer on Sunday, for the third week in a row.

He also will not lead the Ash Wednesday service, which marks the start of Lent, a 40-day period of prayer, repentance and fasting for many Christians, for only the second time in his papacy, according to the Vatican. A cardinal is expected to lead the service instead.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.