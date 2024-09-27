Fifth time’s a charm as former defense minister finally wins Japan ruling party leadership contest and will become country’s next leader

By Helen Regan, Junko Ogura and Yumi Asada, CNN

Tokyo (CNN) — Former defense minister Shigeru Ishiba will become Japan’s new prime minister after winning his party’s leadership contest on Friday, following a crowded race that ended in a runoff vote.

The 67-year-old takes control of the long-ruling, scandal-plagued Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and will assume command of the world’s fourth-largest economy once parliament convenes in October, due to his party’s majority in the lower house.

He was one of nine candidates and beat economic security minister Sanae Takaichi – who was vying to become Japan’s first woman leader – in the runoff, with 215 votes to 194. A third frontrunner who didn’t make the final cut was Shinjiro Koizumi, the US-educated, charismatic son of popular former prime minister Junichiro Koizumi.

It was Ishiba’s fifth attempt to lead the party, a conservative political machine that has ruled Japan almost continuously since the party’s founding in 1955.

In a political culture that prizes conformity, Ishiba has long been something of an outlier, willing to criticize and go against his own party. That willingness to speak out made him powerful enemies within the LDP but endeared him to more grassroots members and the public.

He sits on the more progressive wing of the conservative party. His political acumen and experience in domestic and foreign policy likely led to him securing the top job.

Following the vote, Ishiba said the LDP could now be “reborn and regain the trust of the people.”

“I will believe in the people, speak the truth with courage and sincerity, and I will do my utmost to make this country a safe and secure place where everyone can live with a smile on their faces once again.”

The political veteran has promised a “full exit” from Japan’s high inflation rates, vowing to achieve “growth in real wages.” He also supports legislation that could allow married women to keep their maiden names, has said Japan should reduce its dependence on nuclear energy in favor of renewables, and has called for an Asian version of the NATO security bloc to counter threats from China and North Korea.

Ishiba will succeed outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who announced in August that he would step down after just one term following a series of political scandals that fueled calls for him to resign.

The LDP has in recent months been embroiled in one of Japan’s biggest political scandals in decades. Two of the most influential factions in the LDP have been accused of failing to properly declare their income and expenditure and, in some instances, allegedly rerouting political funds to lawmakers as kickbacks.

Scandals surrounding several high-ranking officials haven’t helped, with some accused of involvement with election law violations or of offensive past comments against minorities.

Kishida had tried to contain the damage, replacing several cabinet ministers last year and abolishing his own party faction.

As leader of the ruling party, Ishiba will be tasked with improving the LDP’s image ahead of general elections next year.

He will also take the helm at a time of increasing living costs, which have been exacerbated by the weak yen.

With a US presidential election in November, Ishiba will navigate Japanese relations with a new American leader amid growing security challenges in Asia, including an increasingly assertive China and belligerent North Korea.

Partnership with Japan has long been central to US strategy in the Asia-Pacific region, and his predecessor Kishida this year expanded Japan’s defense cooperation with its key ally.

Ishiba has been strong on deterrence as a security issue and, echoing his predecessor’s words while on a recent trip to Taiwan, said “what is happening in Ukraine today might be a problem that Northeast Asia faces tomorrow,” according to Kyodo News.

Japan resident Emi Uchibori, 67, told CNN from Tokyo that she supports Ishiba, saying “we need a leader who can lead Japan firmly in the future.”

“Japan is an elderly society, and I hope that social welfare will be promoted. In terms of diplomacy, I would like to see Japan deal with the issues with China, Russia, and North Korea,” she said.

Meanwhile, Manami Otsuchi, 22, said she wants to see reforms “that will not put too much of a burden on the younger generation and will lead to economic growth in Japan.”

CNN’s Genta Takeda and Hanako Montgomery contributed reporting.