Catherine, Princess of Wales, says she has completed chemotherapy cancer treatment

London (CNN) — Catherine, Princess of Wales, has said she has completed her chemotherapy cancer treatment and will gradually return to public life in the months ahead.

Catherine, who revealed in March she has been diagnosed with cancer, said in a new statement on Monday that she is entering a “new phase of recovery” and will be “undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”

The princess, known as Kate, has made just two public appearances since her diagnosis, which came after she underwent major abdominal surgery shortly after Christmas.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” said Kate, 42, who is married to the heir to the British throne, Prince William.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family,” she said. “The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.”

In a video message showing scenes from the English summer, Kate, William and their three children – Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George – are seen walking through forests, picnicking, playing among sand dunes and wading in the sea.

“This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved,” Kate says in the video message.

Kate said she is focused on “doing what I can to remain cancer free,” and is beginning her new phase of recovery “with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

“Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can,” she said.

Kensington Palace initially said Kate’s surgery had been for a non-cancerous abdominal condition but, following frenzied speculation about her wellbeing and prolonged absence from public life, Kate revealed her diagnosis in a video message in March.

Her diagnosis stunned the country, coming just weeks after King Charles III announced in February that he had also been diagnosed with cancer. Neither royal has specified the type of cancer for which they are receiving treatment.

In June, Kate said she was making “good progress” in her recovery and that she expected her treatment to continue “for a few more months.”

The next day – making her first public appearance since Christmas Day – Kate joined Charles and family members on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour ceremony in June, marking the monarch’s official birthday.

In July, she received a standing ovation from the Centre Court crowd as she attended the Wimbledon men’s singles final with her daughter Princess Charlotte.

