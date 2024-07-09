Famine has spread throughout Gaza, say UN experts

By Eyad Kourdi, CNN

(CNN) — The recent deaths of more Palestinian children due to hunger and malnutrition in the Gaza Strip indicates famine has spread across the entire enclave, according to a United Nations statement, citing independent experts.

The experts said the death of a child from malnutrition and dehydration indicates that health and social structures have been attacked and are critically weakened. “When the first child dies from malnutrition and dehydration, it becomes irrefutable that famine has taken hold,” the experts said

The statement by the group of independent experts mandated by the UN cited the deaths of three Palestinian children — 6-month-old Fayez Ataya, 13-year-old Abdulqader Al-Serhi, and 9-year-old Ahmad Abu Reida. It said they died from malnutrition and lack of access to adequate healthcare in late May and early June.

The experts emphasized these children died from starvation despite medical treatment in central Gaza, indicating that famine has now spread from northern Gaza into central and southern regions.

CNN has reached out to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for commment.

In June, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) reported a deterioration in the humanitarian situation following the launch of Israel’s military operations in Rafah. The Rafah crossing – a crucial route for humanitarian aid to Gaza – has been closed since early May.

Humanitarian aid workers continue to face tremendous risks while trying to distribute desperately needed aid to Gaza, the UN says. The majority of the infrastructure supporting humanitarian work in Gaza has been destroyed in Israel’s conflict with Hamas, according to the same report.

Israel’s war in Gaza has depleted the territory’s health system, leaving staff unable to treat malnourished children. Doctors previously told CNN they are being forced to turn away parents begging for baby milk, unable to even triage young patients with chronic illnesses compounded by severe hunger.

And as Israel continues its siege on Gaza, preventing aid groups getting enough food into the enclave, parents say they have no choice but to watch their children starve to death.

At least 34 children have already died of malnutrition in Gaza, the government media office reported on June 22. The true number could be higher, as limited access to Gaza has impeded aid agencies’ efforts to fully assess the crisis there.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.