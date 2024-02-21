US-Russian dual citizen arrested for treason, accused of collecting funds for Ukraine

By Sebastian Shukla, Nathan Hodge, Anna Chernova and Maria Kostenko, CNN

(CNN) — The US State Department said Tuesday it was aware of a US-Russian dual citizen arrested in Russia on charges of treason for allegedly collecting funds for Ukrainian organizations and openly supporting Kyiv.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said the 33-year-old woman, who lived in Los Angeles, was detained in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg for “providing financial assistance to a foreign state in activities directed against” Russian security. Yekaterinburg is about 1,100 miles east of Moscow.

“Since February 2022, she has proactively collected funds in the interests of one of the Ukrainian organizations, which were subsequently used to purchase tactical medicine, equipment, weapons and ammunition by the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” the FSB said in a statement released Tuesday.

Russian state-run news agency RIA Novosti identified the woman as Ksenia Karelina and said she was appealing her arrest. A regional court website in Sverdlovsk, where the investigating case has been opened, on Tuesday listed the name Ksenia Pavlovna Karelina as being charged under article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code – treason.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters Tuesday the US has not been granted consular access to the woman but “we will pursue it in all matters where a US citizen is detained.”

Russia does not recognize dual citizenship and “considers them to be Russian citizens first and foremost,” Miller said, “so oftentimes we have a difficult time getting consular assistance.”

The FSB also accused the woman of taking part in “public actions in support of the Kyiv regime” while in the United States.

“Operational search activities and investigative actions continue. The court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention for the accused,” the statement added.

The Sverdlovsk Regional Court press service told RIA her hearing was meant to take place on Tuesday, but due to the absence of a lawyer it has now been postponed until February 29.

Video shared by Russian state-run news agencies shows security officials handcuffing a woman wearing a white jacket and hat pulled over her eyes and then later escorting her into what appears to be a courtroom holding cell.

New York-based non-profit Razom for Ukraine — reportedly the organization the woman allegedly gave funds to — said it was “appalled” by reports of her detention.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly shown that he holds no sovereign border, foreign nationality, or international treaty above his own narrow interest,” said Razom’s CEO Dora Chomiak in a statement posted on social media Tuesday.

Razom urged the US government to “do everything in its power” to demand the release “of all those unjustly detained by Russia,” Chomiak said.

She added that Razom is a US-based and funded charity that conducts activities “in keeping with our charitable purpose and our legal obligations as an American charitable organization,” which it said were “focused on humanitarian aid, disaster relief, education and advocacy.”

A US official told CNN Karelin became a US citizen in 2021. She entered Russia on January 2 and the US learned on February 8 that she had been arrested, the official said, but that consular access had not yet been granted.

US citizens detained in Russia

Moscow has detained several US citizens in recent years, and the woman’s arrest came on the same day that the Moscow City Court upheld American journalist Evan Gershkovich’s extended pre-trial detention until March 30.

Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, was arrested in Yekaterinburg in March last year on charges of espionage, which he, his employer and the US government have strenuously denied.

“Having considered the appeal against the decision of the Lefortovo District Court of Moscow to extend the period of detention in relation to Evan Gershkovich, left the court decision unchanged and the appeal was not satisfied,” the court said.

If convicted, Gershkovich faces up to 20 years in prison.

Miller said the State Department was “disappointed but not surprised” by the court’s decision to reject Gershkovich’s appeal.

“The charges against him are baseless, and Russia should immediately release Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, and the United States will continue to work towards securing both of their freedom,” Miller said.

Former US Marine Paul Whelan was sentenced to 16 years in prison in June 2020 after being convicted on espionage charges that he vehemently denies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently suggested “an agreement can be reached” with the US to exchange Gershkovich for Vadim Krasikov, a Russian serving a life sentence in Germany for murdering a former Chechen fighter in Berlin in 2019.

“Listen, I’ll tell you: sitting in one country, a country that is an ally of the United States, is a man who, for patriotic reasons, eliminated a bandit in one of the European capitals,” Putin said in an interview earlier this month with the right-wing American pundit Tucker Carlson.

“We have no taboo about solving this problem. We are ready to solve it, but there are certain conditions that are being discussed through special services channels between the intelligence services. I think an agreement can be reached.”

In December 2022, Russia released US basketball star Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap that involved Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Griner, who had for years played in Russia during the WNBA off-season, was detained in February of that year on drug smuggling charges at a Moscow airport.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

CNN’s Arlette Saenz contributed reporting