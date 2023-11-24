Who are the hostages released on Friday?

By Lauren Izso, Tamar Michaelis and Sophie Tanno, CNN

(CNN) — The first batch of hostages have been released by Hamas and safely returned to Israel on Friday, bringing to an end the first stage of a landmark deal painstakingly negotiated between the warring sides with the help of foreign mediation.

The civilians included 13 Israeli women and children who had been captured by Hamas during its brutal cross-border raids on October 7 and held in the besieged Gaza Strip for 48 days amid worsening humanitarian conditions.

After crossing the Rafah border crossing into Egypt, the hostages were transferred from the Red Cross to Egyptian officials before being transported home to Israel by helicopter. Once there, they were taken to locations prepared by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) with medical provisions and support for their initial reception.

According to information provided by the Prime Minister’s Office and a spokesperson for Kibbutz Nir Oz, the 13 Israelis released are: Yafa Adar, 85; Ohad Munder, 9; Keren Munder, 54; Ruth Munder, 78; Margalit Moses, 77; Adina Moshe, 72; Daniel Aloni, 45; Emilia Aloni, 5; Aviv Asher, 2; Raz Asher, 4; Doron Katz Asher, 34; Hana Katzir, 76; and Channa Peri, 79.

Twelve of the 13 are from Kibbutz Nir Oz, a spokesperson for the kibbutz said in a statement. Some 77 people in the community were abducted on October 7.

The 13th hostage, Channa Peri, is from Kibbutz Nirim, CNN has previously reported.

Daniel Aloni was among three women who appeared in a hostage video released by Hamas late last month.

Also among the 24 hostages released on Friday were 10 Thai citizens and 1 Filipino citizen, Qatar Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said on X.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

