King Charles III’s charity will face no further police action over honors scandal

London (CNN) — British police on Monday said it will take no further action following an investigation into an alleged cash-for-honors scandal linked to one of King Charles III’s charities.

London’s Metropolitan Police started a probe of The Prince’s Foundation last February following media reports that “offers of help were made to secure honours and citizenship for a Saudi national.”

A Sunday Times investigation published in 2021 alleged that the then-chief executive of the charity, Michael Fawcett, helped nominate Saudi businessman Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz for an honorary Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) title.

The force said on Monday that “after careful consideration of the information received as a result of the investigation to date, the Met has concluded that no further action will be taken in this matter.”

Two men were interviewed over the course of the investigation, and more than 200 documents were reviewed, the force added. No arrests were made or charges brought during the inquiry.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said that they have noted the Met’s decision and “all other enquiries are a matter for The Prince’s Foundation.”

A spokesperson for The Prince’s Foundation said it too noted the police decision and following its own independent investigation and governance review last year “the charity is moving forward with a continued focus on delivering the education and training programs for which it has been established.”

News of the conclusion of the police probe came as the King received an official welcome to Balmoral on Monday. As is traditional when the monarch returns to the Scottish residence for the summer, a small ceremony was held outside the castle gates. King Charles inspected an honor guard formed of the Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland.

The 4 SCOTS Pipes and Drums performed at the ceremony, and Shetland Pony Corporal Cruachan IV, the royal regiment’s mascot, was also present.

The King was recently announced as Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Regiment of Scotland, taking on the role from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

