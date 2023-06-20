Two Royal Canadian Air Force members missing after Chinook helicopter crashed into Ottawa River

By Raja Razek, CNN

(CNN) — Two Royal Canadian Air Force members are missing after a Chinook helicopter crashed into the Ottawa River during an early morning training flight.

“The Royal Canadian Air Force is currently involved in a search for two members of 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron who are missing following the crash of a CH-147F Chinook in the Ottawa River,” read a news release Tuesday from Canada’s National Defense Department.

There were four people on the helicopter at the time of the crash. Two were were found and taken to Pembroke Hospital, according to the release.

The Canadian Air Force said about 50 of its members and other rescue crews were on the bank and on the river conducting searches.

“Boaters in the area are being asked to remain clear of the shores near Garrison Petawawa to aid search efforts, avoid potentially hazardous materials from the aircraft and to ensure integrity of the crash scene to enable an RCAF Flight Safety Investigation at a later time,” the release read.

Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau also tweeted, saying, “Search efforts are underway for two members of the Royal Canadian Air Force, who are missing after their helicopter crashed into the Ottawa River. I’m keeping all of the members of 450 Squadron in my thoughts as search efforts continue, and I’m wishing a fast and full recovery to the injured. In this difficult time, we’re here for you.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Reporting contributed by CNN’s Tanika Gray.