Romania recalls ambassador who allegedly compared a monkey to African diplomats

By Larry Madowo and Heather Chen, CNN

(CNN) — Romania is recalling its ambassador to Kenya back to Bucharest and has apologized after its envoy in Nairobi allegedly compared a monkey to African diplomats.

Documents obtained by CNN showed African diplomats formally condemning Dragos Tigau’s comments during a meeting of eastern European envoys held in April at the UN’s office in the Kenyan capital.

“The African Group has joined us,” Ambassador Tigau allegedly said when a monkey appeared at a window in the conference room, according to the letter which demanded an apology.

“The African Group would like to condemn in strongest terms possible the insulting, racist and degrading utterances,” wrote Chol Ajong’o, South Sudan’s ambassador to Kenya who leads African diplomats in Nairobi.

Romania’s foreign ministry said that it only learned of the incident on June 8, even though it had taken place at the end of April.

CNN obtained two apology letters sent by Tigau to African diplomats four days apart. Tigau initially said that his comments came during “a long, heated and highly debated meeting” and were an attempt at “relaxing the atmosphere.” He later withdrew that section.

A statement from the Romanian foreign ministry said that it hoped the isolated incident would not affect its “deep relations” with African countries.

“The Romanian MFA deeply regrets this situation, conveys its apologies to all those affected and strongly rejects and condemns all behaviors and attitudes incompatible with mutual respect,” the statement read.

