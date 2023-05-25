Russia denies fire at Ministry of Defense, says state media

By Jonny Hallam, CNN

(CNN) — Russia has denied reports of a fire at its Ministry of Defense building in central Moscow, according to state news agency TASS, after the agency cited emergency services saying that a blaze had broken out on the balcony.

“A fire broke-out on a balcony at the Ministry of Defense building on Frunzenskaya Naberezhnaya,” TASS initially quoted an emergency services source as saying, also noting that emergency services are working at the scene.

Local officials later said a fire had not been detected at the building, TASS reported.

“The presence of a fire has not been confirmed, as no fire was detected by the fire brigade upon arrival. Neither is there any information about victims,” TASS quoted Moscow’s Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Video seen by CNN showed smoke surrounding the Defense Ministry building and a woman heard saying, “The smell of burning is horrible.”

Earlier this month, a small explosion apparently caused by two drones took place at the Kremlin, which Moscow described at the time as an attempt on the life of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This is a developing story.

