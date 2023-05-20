At least nine killed in stampede at El Salvador stadium

By Marlon Sorto, CNN

(CNN) — At least nine people were killed and several more injured Saturday in a stampede at the Cuscatlán Stadium in the capital of El Salvador, the National Civil Police (PNC) said on Twitter.

“The first information points to a stampede of fans who tried to enter to watch the match between Alianza and FAS,” the PNC said.

Salvadoran Health Minister Francisco Alabi said on Twitter that emergency teams had been deployed and the injured were being transferred to local hospitals.

Alianza and FAS are two of the most popular soccer teams in the Central American country.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

