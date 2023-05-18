Skip to Content
Man arrested after ramming car through Vatican gates

An Italian police car passes in front of Santa Anna gate at the Vatican on May 18. A man was arrested after driving through a Vatican gateway on Thursday evening.
An Italian police car passes in front of Santa Anna gate at the Vatican on May 18. A man was arrested after driving through a Vatican gateway on Thursday evening.

By Sharon Braithwaite

(CNN) — A man was arrested after driving through a Vatican gateway on Thursday evening, according to a statement from the Vatican Press Room, as reported by Vatican News.

After 8 p.m. local time, the man reportedly approached the Vatican Palace in his vehicle, where he was prevented from entering without authorization. After leaving, the vehicle returned at a high speed and rammed through gates.

As the car drove through, a security guard fired a gun at the front tires of the car, hitting the fender.

Security guards quickly closed the Gate of the Mint – which allows access to the back of St. Peter’s Basilica, the Vatican gardens and Santa Marta, Vatican News reported.

However the vehicle did reach the Courtyard of San Damaso, where the man exited the vehicle. He was then arrested by Vatican police.

The man was about 40 years and was “experiencing a serious state of psychophysical alteration,” according to a doctor’s assessment, Vatican News reported. He is being held the barracks for the Vatican City Gendarmerie.

