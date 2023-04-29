Three injured in Syrian city of Homs after rocket attack

By Kareem El Damanhoury and Heather Chen, CNN

Three civilians were injured and a gas station set on fire early Saturday near the Syrian city of Homs in an attack that Syria blamed on Israeli rockets, Syria’s state news agency SANA reported, citing a military official.

At around 12:50 a.m. early on Saturday, Israel launched a “number of rockets” from the direction of Lebanon, “targeting several points around the city of Homs,” the military official told SANA.

“Our air defense intercepted the rockets and downed some of them,” the official said.

CNN has reached out to the Israel Defense Forces.

The Israeli military has yet to issue a statement on the incident.

