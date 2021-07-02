Tangipahoa Parish sheriff asking for help identifying woman with jester tattoo found dead

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, Louisiana (WDSU) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify the body of a woman found in Ponchatoula.

The sheriff’s office responded to a location East of Ponchatoula in reference to the discovery of the body of an unknown female.

The woman is believed to be approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall with a medium-large build.

The sheriff says she has a tattoo of two jester masks with a script saying “Smile Now Cry Later” on her left forearm.

If you have any information which may help detectives identify this woman contact Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245 or the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, 985-345-6150.

