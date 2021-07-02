Luxury condo in downtown Asheville is finalist in HGTV Ultimate House Hunt

CNN - Regional

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Every year HGTV takes viewers inside some of the most extraordinary homes for sale across the country. The Ultimate House Hunt features homes for sale in eight categories: Amazing Kitchens, Beachfront Homes, Countryside Retreats, Curb Appeal, Downtown Dwellings, Homes with a History, Outdoor Escapes, and Waterside Homes.

This year, a Beverly-Hanks listing from downtown Asheville is being featured as a finalist in the Downtown Dwellings category.

“It is very exciting that HGTV has recognized this home as a finalist in the Ultimate House Hunt 2021 Contest,” said Beverly-Hanks listing representative Brent Russell. “This recognition confirms and celebrates the unparalleled design and finishes in this downtown condominium. The seller and I are eager to showcase this home and our enthusiasm for it to millions of HGTV fans.”

The extraordinary luxury condo is located at 75 Broadway Street.

Some of the condo’s standout features include exposed beams and brick highlighted by an expansive library wall in the great room. A sleek stainless open concept. Custom details include wide plank flooring from France, marble baths by Ann Sacks, Venetian plaster walls and Holly Hunt lighting. Direct elevator access in this secure and exclusive building offers modern luxury in the heart of Asheville’s central business district.

This is the tenth consecutive year HGTV has worked exclusively with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World and Luxury Portfolio International for the Ultimate House Hunt, which runs from June 30–August 4, 2021.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.