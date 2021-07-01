Woman stabbed to death, husband arrested

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV) — An attempted murder investigation has been opened after a woman in her 30s was found stabbed to death in Waianae.

The woman was pronounced dead on arrival Wednesday morning around 7:15 a.m. on Hakimo Road.

Police responded to a call about a loud argument.

Neighbors were in shock after hearing the woman was stabbed to death. The suspect, her husband, was arrested on the spot.

“It’s kind of scary to know that all of this has been going on because this street has never really been having any of these fatalities or any of these incidents,” said Maya Bolt, a nearby resident.

The names of the woman and her husband have not been publicly released yet.

No charges have been filed yet against the husband.

