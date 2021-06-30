Thousands in lawn equipment stolen from community garden

CNN - Regional

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Equipment worth $3,000 was taken from a community garden on the city’s north side and police are now looking for the suspect.

“We Got This” on the corner of 9th and Ring is dependent on community donations. Work in the garden has been slowed because weed whackers, lawn mowers, a rototiller and more were all taken.

An organizer tells CBS 58 the suspect pulled the tools through the back fence to the alley. We Got This says they’re willing to work with them.

“We got more work to do. We were almost able to identify the person that did it, and we believe that we’ll be able to work with them to help make them a better person,” said Andre Lee Ellis, We Got This.

We Got This launched nine years ago. Their goal is to train young men in lawn care and gardening.

Organizers say the garden’s tools can be borrowed by participants but now they’re looking to replace everything.

