RAW: DC: HI REP KAHELE CALLS YOUNG FAN (CUTE)

CNN - Regional

By Matt Knoedler

Click here for updates on this story

WASHINGTON (KITV) — It’s not every day members of Congress receive positive feedback from their constituents. But U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele (D-Hawaii) is getting just that, and from an unlikely place.

He received a letter from 9-year-old Noah Andrade, who attends Noelani Elementary School in Honolulu.

Kahele posted a tweet of their FaceTime call over the weekend and it has received several hundred likes and re-tweets since then. Noah thanked the Congressman for passing the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed in March. In the letter, Noah also drew a picture of the U.S. Capitol.

The letter is part of Noah’s school writing project.

“To get letters like this really makes you realize why you’re here and the impact we make in the lives of people all over America,” Kahele told KITV. “And, for me personally, how decisions I make affect lives back in Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District.”

Kahele has now framed the letter and says he will hang it up in his Washington, D.C. office.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.