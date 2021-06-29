Equipment goes missing from MFD vehicle while responding to fire

CNN - Regional

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Milwaukee firefighters responded to a house fire at South 5th and Becher Tuesday, June 29. Officials believe equipment went missing from one of their responding vehicles.

Smoke was coming from the roof of the home when crews arrived. They quickly put up a ladder to the top floor. Fire officials say the blaze was quickly moving toward damaging another home.

A man living in the home tells CBS 58 he heard a pop and then a whole wall was on fire.

Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department said they are investigating if fire equipment went missing during their response at the scene.

“It’s a little disheartening if equipment is missing. It’s important that we have everything we have to protect the citizens,” said Ron Firnrohr, battalion chief with the Milwaukee Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Milwaukee Fire Department and Milwaukee Police Department.

