School bus strikes police motorcycle

CNN - Regional

By Jackson Hicks

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A school bus struck a Kansas City, Missouri police motorcycle Monday morning on Interstate 29 near Tiffany Springs Parkway in the city’s Northland.

The officer was standing on the passenger side of a car while conducting a traffic stop on I-29. That’s when his motorcycle, which was parked behind the car, was hit by the bus. The bus then slammed into the rear-end of the car.

The officer was able to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

The motorcycle was thrown into a Chevy, causing the bike’s fuel tank to catch fire. The Chevy driver suffered burns to her left arm as a result.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.