Man dies at Lake Pueblo State Park while trying to recover pool floatie

By Andrew McMillan

LAKE PUEBLO STATE PARK, Colorado (KRDO) — A man’s body was recovered from seven feet of water Sunday night at Lake Pueblo State Park after he went missing just off the north shore Sunday afternoon.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, rangers got a call for help at around 4:30 p.m. saying that a man went missing “as he tried to retrieve an inflatable pool floatie” that drifted away from the shore. This happened near the Sailboard area west of the dam.

CPW says the man “disappeared” while he was trying to swim to the floatie. The water in that area reportedly only had a visibility of about two feet.

CPW rangers responded with a rescue boat and used sonar with an underwater drone to find the victim’s body about 40 feet away from the shore.

“This is another sad example of why swimming is not permitted anywhere in Lake Pueblo,” said Lake Pueblo State Park Manager Joe Stadterman. “Swimming is only permitted in Rock Canyon Swim Beach below the dam. This incident also points to the importance of wearing life jackets when you are in the water.” Stadterman offered his condolences to the victim’s family and friends.

The victim hasn’t been publicly identified yet.

