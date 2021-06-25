Police: Man charged with raping 11-year-old girl wanted in Millersville

CNN - Regional

By Sydney Warick

MILLERSVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A man is wanted out of Millersville for allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old child.

Millersville Police say Robert Phillips is accused of sexually assaulting the child over the span of six months.

According to officials, Phillips is a convicted felon originally from Louisiana where he served over a decade in a penitentiary.

They say he was staying at the child’s home at the time of the assaults. Investigators discovered that Phillips would show a gun to the child and tell her that he would kill her parents if she told anyone about the assaults.

Phillips’ CO2 pistol and several pairs of the 11-year-old’s underwear were found under his mattress.

He is facing a slew of charges including rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery.

Phillips is known to be homeless and frequents weekly rental motels. He is believed to still be in the area.

